Varun Grover wears many hats. He is a lyricist, a comedian, a scriptwriter, and an author all bundled into one. However, years ago he made a joke on Ayesha Takia which landed him in trouble. He was highly criticized for his joke on the actress. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2019, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared a tweet with a clip from Grover’s show back in 2012 that has been circulated online. The filmmaker not only attacked the comedian-screenwriter but also actresses like Shabana Azmi, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker and Nandita Das.

Pandit had tweeted, “Silence of @AzmiShabana ji @RichaChadha @ReallySwara @nanditadas on this misogynistic statement by @varungrover Where he literally abuses & molests @Ayeshatakia is sad. I appeal to all those who respect d dignity and respect of women to name and shame this so called comedian [sic]” Take a look at the tweet below:

Silence of @AzmiShabana ji @RichaChadha @ReallySwara @nanditadas on this misogynistic statement by @varungrover Where he literally abuses & molests @Ayeshatakia is sad. I appeal to all those who respect d dignity and respect of women to name and shame this so called comedian. pic.twitter.com/MsdThLMKH4 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 24, 2019

