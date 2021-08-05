Advertisement
Varun Grover wears many hats. He is a lyricist, a comedian, a scriptwriter, and an author all bundled into one. However, years ago he made a joke on Ayesha Takia which landed him in trouble. He was highly criticized for his joke on the actress. Scroll down to know more.
Back in 2019, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared a tweet with a clip from Grover’s show back in 2012 that has been circulated online. The filmmaker not only attacked the comedian-screenwriter but also actresses like Shabana Azmi, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker and Nandita Das.
Pandit had tweeted, “Silence of @AzmiShabana ji @RichaChadha @ReallySwara @nanditadas on this misogynistic statement by @varungrover Where he literally abuses & molests @Ayeshatakia is sad. I appeal to all those who respect d dignity and respect of women to name and shame this so called comedian [sic]” Take a look at the tweet below:
Silence of @AzmiShabana ji @RichaChadha @ReallySwara @nanditadas on this misogynistic statement by @varungrover Where he literally abuses & molests @Ayeshatakia is sad. I appeal to all those who respect d dignity and respect of women to name and shame this so called comedian. pic.twitter.com/MsdThLMKH4
— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 24, 2019
In the video, Varun Grover is seen cracking a joke at Amitabh Bachchan and said, “He is like everywhere. He is like aise nikal rahe hai, itne zyada nikal rahe hai jaise Ayesha Takia ke b**bs.” After Ashoke Pandit’s tweet, many reacted to this video. Actor Anup Soni wrote, “@varungrover this is a bad one…Really bad one…This is not a comedy.”
While the writer-comedian was vehemently lambasted for his eleven-year-old comment on Ayesha, Richa Chadda reacted to Ashoke Pandit’s tweet, “Sir, for you and for all those waiting to attack me again, I’d just like to say so much goes on in our country on a daily basis,(crime or otherwise), that for me to outrage at the speed with which you expect, I’d have to leave my day job as an actor and sit on Twitter all day.”
Although Ayesha Takia has not reacted to this joke, Varun Grover during a conversation with Hindustan Times had said that he has accepted the mistake and regrets it. He said, “I feel in stand-up comedy I have made maximum mistakes in usage of words and speaking. It is a spontaneous act in which we do have pointers that we extend on the spot. In the start, there was a lot of use of abuse and wrong words. I once said something in which Ayesha Takia figured which I agree was ‘batameezi’ for which I am still pointed out. There were some other jokes too I feel were wrong and I have accepted my mistakes. Earlier, I used to freely use abuses but now I don’t and even if I do use one or two in one complete act, they are gender-neutral and justified. Also, it (abuses) restricts family audiences. As far as views are concerned, I don’t care. They can be different for everyone.”
