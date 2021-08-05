Advertisement

American-born actress Nargis Fakhri made her debut with Imtiaz Ali’s film Rockstar opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film went on to become a blockbuster and her performance was loved by all. She starred in quite a few films after that and her appearance dwindled in the following years.

However, there’s one aspect that remained constant. The actress never failed to speak her mind without mincing her words. She is well known for her controversial and explosive interviews. She once made some shocking revelations about her casting couch experience in Bollywood.

During a conversation with ex-pornstar Britney De La Mora on her YouTube channel called XXXchurch, Nargis Fakhri talked about Bollywood and its many secrets. She said, “’I always knew what I was hungry for. I am not hungry for fame. Therefore, nothing can be agreed to do. Can not be nude. Or can’t sleep with the director. I have lost many jobs because I have not done ‘some things’. And it was heartbreaking. I had a standard. I had a boundary. But it felt bad when I was thrown out for taking these things more than once. But then I came to know that good people win. Of course, do not win by holding their way, but ‘own’ win by holding a path”.

The Main Tera Hero actress also revealed how she was offered a modelling opportunity from Playboy Magazine. However, she rejected the offer despite a huge sum. She said that the agents, who were looking for girls, chose her for a nude shoot; however, Nargis Fakhri wasn’t comfortable doing that.

“When I was modelling, there was this college edition Playboy magazine thing. My agent said they are asking for girls, they have chosen to see you if you would want to do something like that. I was like Playboy is so huge and the money was so much! But I said no,” said Nargis Fakhri.

