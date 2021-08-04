Advertisement

American-born Nargis Fakhri made her acting debut with a female lead role in Imtiaz Ali’s musical romantic drama Rockstar in 2011. She went on to appear in films like Madras Cafe, commercially successful comedies Main Tera Hero, and Housefull 3.

The actress also appeared in the 2016 film Azhar, wherein she played the role of the second wife of cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin played by Emraan Hashmi. She once spoke about Pen*s and its importance along with other things during a conversation with a leading daily.

Nargis Fakhri is known for giving controversial and explosive interviews. In a candid rapid-fire with Filmfare magazine, she was asked to pick one superhero: Superman or Batman, but the actress said, “Anyone. Doesn’t matter. Are they going to date me or save me? Whoever has the bigger pen*s maybe.”

The actress was rumoured to be in a relationship with Uday Chopra. She had also maintained that she will forever remain close to him. Funnily enough, she had admitted in one of the old interviews that she is with him for his ‘big something’ and no, she did not mean his bank balance!

Well, this quip was funny AF and we know that there are many more to come by the leading lady. When Nargis was asked about the notion of kissing on a first date, she said, “Yeah why not? And if he sucks at kissing, he’s definitely not getting another date.”

Nargis Fakhri was then asked about her opinion on infidelity. The actress replied, “What’s the point of being in a serious relationship when you can’t remain loyal? Stay single or tell your partner that you are not serious about it. Many people go for open relationships. People shouldn’t forget that honesty and communication are very important in a relationship.”

Previously, Nargis had said that kissing Emraan Hashmi‘s fake mustache was like kissing pubic hair.

