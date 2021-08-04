Advertisement

If we ask anyone (even kids who are Bollywood fans) who is Disha Patani dating, without hesitation, they will reply Tiger Shroff. While neither actor has admitted to being in a relationship, there’s no denying that they share an amazing bond. But did you know before Tiger came into the scene, the leggy lass was dating TV star Parth Samthaan?

As we were digging around today, we came across the past news of the Bharat actress reportedly dating the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star. Not only did we find reports stating they were together, we even bring you reports as to why the two then-lovebirds split. Scroll down to know it all.

As per a past report in SpotboyE, Disha Patani and Parth Samthaan were reportedly together in 2013, and all their friends knew about their relationship. However, the duo broke up within a year as Disha allegedly found out that the actor was cheating on her with producer Vikas Gupta. The report stated that once Disha got a hint about Parth cheating on her, it then that she decided to end everything.

A report in Laughing Colors quotes a person in the know saying, “Parth Samthaan was bisexual and along with Disha Patani, he was in an affair with former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta. The moment when Disha came to know that Parth is cheating on her, she decided to end the relationship.” They also stated that Disha was heartbroken when she came across some pictures of Vikas and Parth.

While Parth rubbished all claims of being involved with Vikas, producer Ekta Kapoor revealed that the two were actually in a relationship. In a past conversation, she told a news channel, “Vikas and Parth were close to each other and were in a relationship. Parth has accused Vikas of touching him inappropriately on December 7, 2013, and 20 days later, he was with Vikas holidaying in Bangkok! I know because I was also there to bring in the New Year. I have seen several videos of him professing his love for Vikas.”

Did you know about this past relationship of Disha Patani?

