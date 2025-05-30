Disha Patani is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Holiguards, a supernatural action-thriller, which will mark the directorial return of Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey after more than two decades.

The film is being shot in Mexico and is packed with a star-studded ensemble. Disha will be sharing screen space with renowned Hollywood actors like Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV, The Expendables), Tyrese Gibson (Fast & Furious), and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Lucifer).

What Is Known About Holiguards So Far?

The upcoming movie is part of a planned franchise titled Statiguards vs. Holiguards. It promises high-stakes supernatural action and has already generated serious buzz during post-production. A behind-the-scenes photo of Disha Patani went viral online earlier, sparking excitement among fans.

In the photo, she could be seen alongside Tyrese Gibson and other cast members. At the time, the cast was seen filming in Durango, Mexico. According to an industry insider, “Disha was in Durango, Mexico as early as January this year, to shoot for the pilot of the show alongside Tyrese Gibson and Harry Goodwins and the footage from those scenes looks absolutely stunning. The parts she’s in are visually spectacular — fans are truly in for a treat.”

Holiguards Would Mark A Major Milestone In Disha Patani’s Career

The movie would mark a major career milestone in Disha Patani‘s journey as she would officially step onto the global stage with her first Hollywood project. The actress is also gearing up for Welcome to the Jungle, the third installment in the iconic Welcome franchise, set to hit theatres in 2025.

