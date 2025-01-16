Fans of Disha Patani have a reason to celebrate as the diva gears up for her Hollywood debut! A behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture recently surfaced, showcasing Disha alongside “Fast and Furious” star Tyrese Gibson and actor Harry Goodwins. The trio is filming an upcoming web series in Durango, Mexico, that marks Disha’s first foray into Hollywood.

Disha’s Hollywood debut generated significant buzz, and the BTS picture has only heightened the excitement. In the image, Disha shares a light moment with her co-stars, hinting at the camaraderie and fun on set. This web series is expected to be a thrilling addition to Disha’s impressive career.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Disha Patani is also seen in the highly anticipated “Welcome to the Jungle,” directed by Ahmed Khan. This film is the third installment of the popular “Welcome” franchise and is scheduled for release in 2025. With such an impressive lineup, Disha’s fans eagerly await her performances on international and domestic fronts.

