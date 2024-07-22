James Franco’s method of acting annoyed his co-star Tyrese Gibson to the degree that the latter vowed never to work with the 127 Hours actor again. They starred in the 2006 film Annapolis. In 2007, Tyrese Gibson told Playboy of his feud with James Franco after clashing on the set over Franco’s method of acting, which left him hurt.

James Franco’s acting skills have earned immense praise, even winning him an Oscar in 2011 for 127 Hours. However, the actor has been labeled a magnet for controversy and isn’t particularly easy to work with. His co-star in the 2006 film Annapolis opened up about the difficulty in shooting scenes with Franco, who took his method acting too far.

In a 2007 interview with Elle, Tyrese Gibson recalled how the action scenes with his Annapolis co-star James Franco went too far after Franco slugged him in the face several times. Gibson said he told Franco to lighten up while practising for their fight scene, but the method actor, who refused to break character on set, hit Gibson several times.

Gibson recalled, “I respect Method actors, but he never snapped out of character. Whenever we’d have to get in the ring for boxing scenes, and even during practice, the dude was full-on hitting me.”

In another interview with Playboy, Gibson vowed never to work with James Franco again, saying, “I never want to work with him again, and I’m sure he feels the same way. It felt very personal.”

However, James Franco trashed the film, saying he wasn’t a fan of the movie or the time he spent shooting it (per Huffington Post). He later told GQ magazine he was a jerk on the set of Annapolis.

When asked about his feud with his co-star, Franco added, “This is such a stupid issue, and I can’t believe I’m still talking about it. But when I’m asked about it in the press it makes it seem as if it’s still an issue. I think Tyrese is a sweet guy with a good heart. I wish him all the best.”

However, Gibson is uninterested in burying the hatchet after vowing never to work with Franco again.

