Disha Patani has been wooing us with her beauty for years, and her Instagram feed is a sheer guilty pleasure for many. Recently, she shared a smoking hot picture of herself on her social media, and we are going to break it down today in this article. Scroll below for the deets.

The actress is an avid fitness enthusiast who posts several videos of her workout or dance sessions on Instagram. She has over 61.5 million followers on Instagram, and the Kanguva actress makes sure to keep her fans updated by posting some fantastic pictures of herself. Last year, she stunned us with her looks from the Ambani wedding, and we still cannot get over those.

Disha Patani posted a sultry picture of herself via her IG story in sensuous lingerie. It is probably for some brand, and she is one of the ambassadors of Calvin Klein. She looks captivating in the photograph, and it is hard to take our eyes off her, but we have a duty to perform and decode her look!

The gorgeous actress wears a button-down oversized white shirt and a black blazer. She paired them with black pants, which were also unbuttoned. Beneath the corporate clothing, Disha sported a black lacy bra, flaunting her voluptuous assets and a matching bottom. Her washboard abs make you jealous and be stupefied by her perfect physique. She proves that hard work and discipline can help you achieve your dream body. So get out of that couch and head to the gym right away.

Her makeup was refreshing, and her sultry attire was on point. Disha Patani had a sheer foundation on it with a nude blush on the cheeks. She went for soft, smokey eyes and curled-up lashes with lots of mascara. Disha’s look was completed with a pink lip stain, making it look very natural. Lastly, she skipped any and all kinds of accessories, and her hair sported the natural curls as it was kept open. The hair was a little bit messy, adding a bit of oomph to the look.

Check out the picture HERE!

Disha Patani was last seen in the Tamil film Kanguva, which was her debut movie in that industry. She will appear in Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome to the Jungle next.

For more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Bipasha Basu Net Worth: Luxury Cars, 3 Lavish Bungalows & 100 Crore+ Assets Prove That This Bong Beauty Leads A Queen-Size Life!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News