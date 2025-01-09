Bollywood has seen some ugly rifts. But the worst-ever dispute has to be between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan. The alleged ex-lovers dragged their rifts to the court and left the entire industry divided. But remember when Akshay Kumar shared his brutally honest take on their public drama? Scroll below for the throwback scoop!

It all began when rumors of an affair broke while Kangana and Hrithik were working together on Krrish 3. The war actor was married to Sussanne Khan. HR refused the rumors, while Ranaut had a different tale to narrate. During an interview in 2016, she allegedly ended up calling him a ‘silly ex’ and was slapped with a legal notice over the same. Rest, as they say, is history, but the duo hasn’t resolved their issues to date.

During a song launch of Housefull 3, Akshay Kumar was asked for his take on the big Bollywood war between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut. Reacting to the same, the Sky Force actor got brutally honest as he joked, “Bollywood mein kahan meri building mein chal raha hai (war is going on in my building).”

Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar were residing in the same building around 2016. However, the Housefull 3 actor sincerely hoped that the duo would resolve their issues.

Akshay Kumar added, “All I want is it to end and everything get resolved peacefully. That is what the whole thing is … It shouldn’t happen. Time will come now, it has to stop now. Everything will be solved, let’s hope for that.”

In August 2014, Kangana revealed that Akshay had offered her Singh Is Bliing along with many other projects. After she refused all his offers, the superstar ended up confronting her “Do you have a problem with me?”

However, Kangana Ranaut allegedly responded, “Please understand, you also have a daughter. We want integrity for women.”

