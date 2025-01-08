Kiara Advani once faced high criticism for her lack of knowledge about South Indian states. A video clip from 2023 resurfaced recently and went viral on social media. In the video, Kiara appeared on Rana Daggubati’s talk show No 1 Yaari. She joined Ram Charan in the finale episode of the show.

During the episode, Rana asked Kiara to name the five South Indian states. She could only name Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. When Rana asked, “Where is Tamil from?” she paused and guessed Tamil Nadu after some hesitation. She struggled to answer where Malayalam is spoken. Ram Charan had to help her by saying it was Kerala. Kiara responded, “Right, right, Kerala. I was just about to say it.”

Although this episode aired in 2023, the clip went viral on Reddit recently. It attracted criticism from many users. One user commented, “SoBo kids spend so much money on fancy schools and still lack basic knowledge. A child from a regular school could answer this easily.” Another person said, “What do they even learn in expensive schools? Even a government school student would know this.”

Several netizens have expressed their disappointment over the incident. One user wrote, “It’s surprising that someone who travels so much doesn’t know such basic facts.” Many criticized Kiara for not having enough general knowledge.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani is working on several South Indian films. She is part of the Telugu movie Game Changer. There are rumors that she may act in the Kannada film Toxic alongside Yash from KGF.

