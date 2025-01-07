That Deepika Padukone is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the film industry is known to all. However, did you know that the actress once found a fan in none other than Sanjay Dutt? The actor was so besotted by her beauty that he also wished to make her his fourth wife. In an old interview, Dutt was asked whom he would like to see in place of Madhuri Dixit in their iconic song ‘Choli Ke Peechey,’ and he was quick to reply with Deepika’s name.

Yes, you heard that right! According to Bollywood Shaadi, Sanjay Dutt, in the interview, said that Deepika Padukone would be an ideal replacement for Madhuri Dixit in the cult dance number ‘Choli Ke Peechey’ from the 1993 film Khal Nayak. However, the KGF 2 actor did not stop there. He went on to praise Deepika’s beauty and said that she would have been his fourth marriage if he had been a little younger.

However, netizens on Reddit were not very impressed with the comment from Sanjay Dutt. A Reddit user shared the Agneepath actor’s interview snippet on the platform, and some netizens were quick to troll him. One of the netizens said, “I think it’s really scary how some of them can share these things so openly. If they are this frank in public, I shudder to think what they are like in private. Another user said, “My god! This man and his statements send chills down the spine. Sorry for Deepika.”

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s marriages, he was first married to actress Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumor in 1996. He then tied the knot with air hostess-turned-model Rhea Pillai in 1998, but the couple divorced in 2008. He finally married Manyata Dutt in 2008, and the couple are parents to twins.

