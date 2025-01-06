Deepika Padukone’s portrayal of Sumathi in Kalki 2898 AD is undoubtedly one of her most memorable performances. Her scenes were amongst the film’s key highlights and showcased her ability to enact every emotion with sheer perfection. Deepika left audiences in awe of her performance as Sumathi, and since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the character return onscreen.

On the occasion of Deepika’s 39th birthday, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD shared a heartfelt message celebrating their leading lady. The team expressed gratitude for the Piku star’s incredible contribution to the film with special BTS from the shoot of Kalki 2898 AD. Additionally, they also teased fans with an exciting update, hinting at her return to the sets for Kalki 2 soon.

Earlier reports seemingly hinted that the actress’ return as Sumathi in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD might take a backseat as she is currently focusing on embracing motherhood. Deepika Padukone welcomed her first child with Ranveer Singh, daughter Dua Singh Padukone, on September 8, 2024. According to India Forums, the couple organized a private event in Mumbai and introduced their daughter to the paparazzi late last year.

During the event, Deepika shared, “I will raise my daughter myself, just the way my mom raised me.” The Padmaavat star explained that her daughter would be her topmost priority at the moment. While the statement garnered widespread admiration, several fans also wondered if the actress would step back from acting for now. This led to rumors of Deepika being replaced in Kalki 2.

However, Deepika’s birthday tribute from Kalki 2898AD makers seemingly confirms that she would return to the sequel as Sumathi. In their message to the actress, the makers wrote, “Wishing our Sum-80, the beautiful @deepikapadukone, a very happy birthday. You’ve truly brought magic to #Kalki2898AD May your year be as amazing as you are!” The video featured captivating behind-the-scenes moments of Deepika Padukone in various scenes from the film.

It highlighted her transformation into the character of Sumathi, offering fans a glimpse into her remarkable journey. The clip ended with a message that read, “See you on the sets very soon.” Before the video message by makers, director Nag Ashwin also said that there would be no Kalki without Deepika as she is an integral part of the story.

Sumathi’s fire interval scene in Kalki 2898 AD became the iconic moment of the year and immediately drew parallels to Game of Thrones. It was also the first time a star, Deepika, portrayed a mother as she was in real life.

Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani played the lead roles in the film. Further details about Kalki 2 is yet to be provided by the creators.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Did Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan Convert To Abhinav & Ayesha To Fake Their Religions Once? – The Story You Might Not Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News