Sania Mirza is considered one of India’s greatest sportspersons. The former tennis star has had an inspiring life, and her achievements and records have popularized the sport in the country. That is why there have been speculations about Sania Mirza getting a biopic made about her life.

The sports star has finally addressed these speculations, revealing if any Bollywood filmmaker has approached her for a biographical film. Sania said there are talks about her biopic, but she has not been offered it yet.

Sania Mirza Says She Hasn’t Been Offered a Biopic

Sania Mirza opened up about her potential Bollywood biopic in an interview with Hindustan Times. The 38-year-old said there has been chatter about her biographical film, but nobody has approached her for it yet.

“A biopic has been on the cards, a lot of people have been talking about it. But I haven’t had offers lately,” she said, and she joked that her managers have probably not told her about any offers.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had expressed his interest in making a film about Sania Mirza. When the player’s biographical book, Ace Against Odds, was launched in 2016, King Khan said, “Whenever there is a movie made on Sania, I think it will be very inspiring and it will be fantastic. And I don’t know… ask her if she will let me play her love interest. But, I will produce it for sure.”

Last year, during her appearance on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, she was once again asked about her biopic, to which she replied, “If Shah Rukh ji does the film, I might play myself. And I’ll definitely do it if Akshay Kumar is in it.” When further asked which actress she would like to play her role in the film, Sania took Deepika Padukone’s and Parineeti Chopra’s names.

Sania played Tennis professionally for 20 years, starting in 2003. In her career, she won six Grand Slams and was ranked world No. 1 in doubles for a whopping 91 weeks. Sania retired from the sport in February 2023.

