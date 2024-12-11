Veteran actor Dharmendra is facing legal issues. The Patiala House Court in Delhi has summoned him over a cheating case involving his restaurant franchise, the Garam Dharam Dhaba.

The summons was issued following a complaint by a businessman who alleged that he was cheated into investing in the restaurant franchise. Two others have also been named in the case.

Delhi-based businessman Sushil Kumar has complained that Dharmendra’s co-accused approached him to invest massive amounts of money in the Garam Dharam Dhaba franchise in exchange for profits; however, he never got to establish the restaurant.

The complainant has claimed that in 2018, he was offered an opportunity to open a Garam Dharam Dhaba franchise along a National Highway in Uttar Pradesh. He was asked to invest Rs. 41 lakh in the franchise. Sushil Kumar alleges that he paid the accused a check worth Rs. 17.70 lakh in September 2018, after which the team stopped communicating with him.

“The evidence on record prima facie indicates that the accused persons induced the complainant in furtherance of their common intent, and the ingredients of the cheating offense are duly disclosed,” Judicial Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal said in the summoning order.

The order was passed after the court observed documents showcasing the Garam Dharam Dhaba transaction. The court dismissed an application to file an FIR against Dharmendra and the co-accused in 2020. The hearing date is February 20, 2025, and Dharmendra has been ordered to appear in front of the court.

The case is under investigation, and the actor has not yet released a statement. On the professional front, Dharam Ji was last seen on the big screen in the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Last year, he impressed the audience with his adorable chemistry with Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

