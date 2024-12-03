Shahid Kapoor is one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry. He is an actor in multiple genres, having proven himself in romance, action, thriller, and whatnot. Kapoor, the son of Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, has won three Filmfare awards during his career. Over the years, he has proven his versatility in movies such as Haider, Vivaah, Kaminey, and more. However, one movie that completely changed fans’ perceptions of him was Kabir Singh.

While he had performed various roles before this movie, a few fans still consider Kapoor to be that chocolate boy from the past. However, after Kabir Singh, even haters had to accept Shahid’s range as an actor. Released in 2019, the movie was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starred Kiara Advani opposite Shahid. While the movie was well-received, the character Kabir was criticized for his toxicity. The actor has now commented on this criticism.

It is not Shahid Kapoor’s job to judge the characters he plays.

In a conversation with Faye D’Souza, Shahid addressed the debate around Kabir Singh as a character. He admitted that Kabir Singh’s personality was deeply flawed and that many of his actions were “unacceptable.” Yet, he defended the narrative, stating that such individuals exist in real life. “Do guys like Kabir Singh exist? Yes, they do. Do girls fall in love with such guys? Yes, they do. So why can’t we make movies about them?.”

Cinema mirrors life, and life is both good and bad. The audience, he believes, has the responsibility to draw their conclusions. “You walk away, and you decide what you like and what you don’t like. That’s really up to you as an audience,” Kapoor remarked.

He clarified, “I would not accept a guy like Kabir Singh in real life.” “If someone watches Kabir Singh and says, ‘I never want to know someone like that,’ that’s fine,” Kapoor continued. However, he also talked about the split side of the coin. “If someone thinks this is what true love is, that’s their perspective. You cannot blame the artist for how the audience interprets a story.”

