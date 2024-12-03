Ira Khan is Aamir Khan’s daughter, known as Bollywood’s perfectionist. Whether by his lines or through his expressions, Khan easily conveys what he wants to say to the audience. However, Aamir’s instructions are too complex for his family to grasp.

Last year, Ira Khan made headlines after attending a high-profile event, the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). She attended the event with Aamir himself. However, her appearance at the event was criticized by a few fans as her outfit did not seem to align with the upscale vibe of the event. In a candid conversation, she revealed her side of the story, blaming her father’s lack of communication for this misunderstanding.

Aamir Khan never tells anything about events, says her daughter

During an interaction with Pinkvilla, Ira shared how nonchalant her father always is, no matter how grand an event is. Even during the grand launch of NMACC, Khan just asked her daughter to come to the event and did not tell her any details of where they had to go and what they had to wear. “My father doesn’t give proper details about the events,” she admitted. “He calls and says, ‘Hey, we have to go for this. Come.’ He doesn’t tell me about the dress code or what kind of event it is.”

Unaware of the scale of the event, Ira dressed in what she believed was an appropriate outfit. However, upon arriving at the venue, she was taken aback by the ambiance and the presence of international celebrities. “I had no idea we were attending such a fancy event. I didn’t know what we were going for. I reached there, and I was like, ‘Oh My God!’” She also had “no idea Nick Jonas was going to be there.”

Nonetheless, she went up to Nick Jonas to ask for a pic and said, “I don’t go up to people and ask for a photo because I know how irritating it is, but my best friend was supposed to marry you, so I have to take this photo for the five-year-old us.” The image of the two was trolled online due to Khan’s attire, and she has now blamed her father for it, “He doesn’t tell you any of these things. Then I get trolled on Instagram for not dressing appropriately.”

