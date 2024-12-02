It’s Alia Bhatt’s era and we seem to be living in it. After being the ultimate ‘Alpha’ girl for the YRF Spy Universe, the actress has now her eyes set in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Yes, you heard that right! Alia is reportedly in talks with producer Dinesh Vijan to star in an ambitious supernatural horror thriller by Maddock Films. The movie is speculated to be titled Chamunda.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt has been visiting the Maddock office to discuss the same. The ongoing discussion is likely to be finalized by the first half of 2025. A source close to the development was quoted to reveal, “Alia has always discussed multiple feature films with Dinesh Vijan and is now on the verge of collaborating with the producer. The actress has loved a psychological supernatural thriller, which could be her next after Love And War for the big screen. The talks are on, and things are expected to be on paper by the first quarter of 2025.”

However, interestingly Chamunda will not be a part of the horror-comedy universe of Maddock Films which comprises of movies like Stree, Bhediya and Munjya. The film will infact kickstart a new Maddock Supernatural Universe which will also consist of a movie with Kiara Advani. The source added, “Alia is excited to partner with Maddock on this feature film, which could start a parallel universe alongside the horror comedy universe comprising of Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Thamma. The new universe will feature, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani among many others.”

Before this, Kiara Advani was also said to be collaborating with Maddock for a supernatural horror thriller, Devi. The reports suggest that Alia Bhatt’s Chamunda might be a part of this same universe as Devi. We are now super pumped up to see whether this news turns out to be true and we get to see the actress slay in two coveted universes in Bollywood. She also has the movie Love And War in the pipeline.

