Ranbir Kapoor has many exciting Bollywood films lined up. After Brahmastra, he will reunite with his wife on the big screens with Love And War. The epic saga will also witness him join hands with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 17 long years. Will they finally change history together? Scroll below for a box office analysis!

Love And War set to go on the floor!

According to a new report by Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor will go on floors after Diwali on November 7, 2024. He will shoot his solo sequences for a few weeks, after which Vicky Kaushal will join him. The actor aims to wrap up his shoot by July/ August 2024 so he can start working on Ramayana. He also has Animal Park and Dhoom 4 shoots scheduled after that.

According to the report, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal have been assigned 200 days of shooting. Sanjay Leela Bhansali plans to wrap up the shoot by October/ November 2025.

Ranbir Kapoor + Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the box office

Alia Bhatt has tasted success with SLB through Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Many would know that RK began his acting career with Saawariya, which Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed. Unfortunately, the romantic film turned out to be a massive disaster at the Indian box office.

Saawariya was made on a budget of 45 crores. The film enjoyed good buzz, especially due to songs like Jabse Tere Naina. Unfortunately, it faced criticism over its weak story and screenplay. The film made lifetime earnings of 20.92 crores, a disaster at the box office.

After 2007, SLB and Ranbir Kapoor are joining hands again. It is now to be seen whether they manage to change history and add success to their collaboration. Fingers crossed!

Love And War release date

The epic saga was originally planned to be released in theatres on Christmas 2025. It has now been postponed to March 20, 2026.

Are you excited to watch Love And War featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Singham Again Box Office: Salman Khan Has A Success Ratio Of 66% From Last 3 Cameos, Will He Strike Another Gold For Ajay Devgn?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News