The Fahadh Faasil starrer Bougainvillea was released at the box office on October 17, 2024, with great expectations. The movie was touted as another promising offering at the Malayalam box office after ARM and Kishkindha Kaandam. While the movie is witnessing a smooth run and some critical acclaim, it must recover its budget to be in the safe zone. However, it seems to be struggling with the same.

Bougainvillea Box Office Day 11

On its 11th day, the movie’s day-wise collection saw a slight rise. It earned around 0.72 crore, which was a slight increase from its 10-day collection of 0.7 crore. The India net collection of the Fahadh Faasil starrer is now 16.16 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 19.06 crore. The film earned around 15.65 crore in its overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 34.71 crore. The movie is now inching towards the 40 crore milestone.

Take a look at the worldwide collection breakdown of Bougainvillea:

India net – 16.16 crores

India gross – 19.06 crores

Overseas gross – 15.65 crores

Worldwide gross – 34.71 crores

Bougainvillea Struggles With Its Budget Recovery

However, the Fahadh Faasil starrer is still not in a safe zone since it has not yet recovered its budget. For the unversed, the psychological thriller is mounted at a scale of 20 crore. With its current 16.16 crore, it still needs around 3 crore more to recover its budget. At first, it did not look like a difficult task, now it looks rather challenging because the day-wise collection of the movie has gone down. Bougainvillea also stars Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban, and Veena Nandakumar in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Lubber Pandhu Box Office Collection (38 Days): Continues Its Winning Ride, Enjoys A Stellar ROI Of 646%

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News