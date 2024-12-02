Salman Khan is known for his hot-headed temperament; over the years, he has feuded with several actors in the industry. Ranbir Kapoor is one of those actors who, too, had to take Salman’s wrath in a public place.

Although it has not been confirmed, it’s alleged that Salman Khan once slapped Ranbir Kapoor at a posh club in Mumbai when the latter was new in Bollywood and wasn’t a giant star. According to a report by India Today, Salman Khan once had a heated exchange with Ranbir Kapoor over some issues. It was alleged that Salman lost his temper and slapped Ranbir.

At this point, Sanjay Dutt intervened and separated the two. While Salman stayed in the restaurant, Ranbir Kapoor was so embarrassed that he left the pub. The following day, Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, turned up at Ranbir’s house and apologized to Rishi Kapoor for everything that had happened the previous night. It was also reported that Salman had gifted a watch to Ranbir, although this has not been confirmed.

However, the bitterness between Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor stayed. It got worse when Ranbir got into a relationship with Katrina Kaif, Salman’s rumored girlfriend. While Salman might have hated it, he never tried to interfere in their relationship and also never addressed it publicly. Later, when Ranbir and Katrina broke up, he stood by Katrina’s side.

These things, however, occurred nearly a decade ago. Ranbir and Salman have set apart their differences. The Animal actor was recently reported visiting Salman Khan’s apartment on the occasion of Eid, along with his wife, Alia Bhatt.

While Alia Bhatt wore a floral-printed ethnic suit, Ranbir sported a denim shirt, a pair of grey T-shirts, and jeans. The duo also posted a picture with one of Salman’s staff. So, it can be said that things are now fine between Salman and Ranbir Kapoor.

