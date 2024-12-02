Dua Lipa’s Mumbai concert has been all over the news in the past few days. She pulled off what the fans had been waiting for for a long time. During her performance of the song “Levitating,” the song was remixed with the hit Indian song “Wo Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai.” This mashup was one of the most trending ones in India for quite a while. Therefore, watching the iconic singer herself embrace the trend was quite a sight to behold.

Since then, fans have praised Dua Lipa and Shah Rukh Khan, the actor who initially performed in the Indian song. The song was in the movie Baadshah, where SRK played the titular role and pretended to be a blind man in the music. While King Khan has been getting his flowers, fans seem to have forgotten the man behind the mic, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, and now his son has spoken in support of his father.

Jay Bhattacharya Says Singer Never Gets His Due In Bollywood

Dua Lipa’s recent performance was well received by fans, but Abhijeet’s son Jay Bhattacharya seems unimpressed by fans praising Shah Rukh Khan for it. He recently asked Instagram, “Why has it always been about actors in this country?” He continued, “Yes, Shahrukh Khan is the star of the song undoubtedly, but there is another man, another legend involved!”

He further said that when Lipa first heard the song, it must have been Bhattacharya’s vocals that impressed her, not Khan’s dance. “It is @abhijeetbhattacharya and composed by @anumalikmusic. I’m sorry, but this song is called Woh Ladki jo Sabse Alag Hai – Abhijeet. Wherever you search for it, somehow, the media in this country never lets a singer get his due, and then people ask me why don’t you try to sing for Bollywood?”

He also clarified that he holds nothing against Shah Rukh Khan as “he is the GOAT, and yes, he took the song to another level.” However, he is still furious about his father not getting credit for the song. Likewise, the veteran singer took to Instagram stories to repost his fans’ opinions, where they credited Bhattacharya and Anu Malik for the song’s success.

