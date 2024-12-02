Vikrant Massey has been at the pinnacle of his film career lately, with his previous movies, 12th Fail and The Sabarmati Report, receiving critical acclaim and commercial success. Hence, his fans and friends from the industry were in for a rude shock when, earlier today (December 2), the actor announced his retirement from acting. His decision at the age of 37 left several of his fans upset, and many even wish to know the reason behind the decision.

Vikrant Massey’s Statement

In his statement, the Sector 36 actor announced that after 2025, he would retire from acting. Vikrant wrote, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted.”

Fans React To Vikrant Massey’s Decision

Needless to say, several fans were left heartbroken by the Love Hostel actor’s decision. One of the fans wrote, “Sir, this is not right. Your fans are in millions, and they are very sad today and why it is happening. You have to say that.” A fan also feared that Vikrant would become the next Imran Khan. The comment said, “Why you want to become the next imran khan of Bollywood. We already lost one of the finest actors just because he chose family.” Another netizen said, “Why would you that.. ? There are hardly any actors like you. We need some good cinema.” A fan went on to say, “What is this about? Shah Rukh Khan is also a husband and a father. These two don’t have any clashes if you know how to balance both! If this is true, it will break so many hearts because we really want actors like you in this industry.” However, one of the netizens also thought that this could be a PR stunt. The comment said, “Most likely a marketing methodology for an upcoming project so that people will be curious to watch the movie in the theatre. Later he will change the statement. Relax.”

Well, it is still unclear as to why Vikrant Massey took this massive step. Some fans also lauded him stating that it takes guts to take a decision like this at the peak of one’s career. His two movies will reportedly be Aankhon Ki Gusthakiyan and Yaar Jigri.

