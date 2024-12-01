Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar’s Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the film Mohra is a very iconic song, and the picturisation is still one of the most sensual ones in the cinema world. But filming that song was not so easy. The actress once opened up about the song’s filming. She also reflected on the song’s remake in Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie is now considered a cult classic and was released in theatres in 1994. It also features Naseeruddin Shah, Suniel Shetty, Raza Murad, Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover, and Sadashiv Amrapurkar in supporting roles. According to reports, Divya Bharti was initially cast as the female lead, but the actress’ untimely demise changed things. Raveena was then cast in that role, and it is one of the memorable films in her career.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Raveena Tandon, in an interview with Asian Age, had opened up about the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani’s filming. Mohra’s soundtrack is also very distinctive and was the highest-selling Bollywood soundtrack album of 1994. The film’s soundtrack album sold more than 8 million units. The actress revealed she was on her period while filming the song. It was shot under cold water to create the rain setup, and she had to get all drenched for the song.

Raveena recalled, “I was never comfortable doing provocative songs. But this time, I was convinced that it would be okay. And it was. The song was fabulous, and the choreography, though erotic, was never suggestive or vulgar. I’d never do anything even remotely off-color in my entire career.”

The song was remade while Akshay Kumar was in it, but instead of Raveena Tandon, Katrina Kaif sizzled in the new song. It featured in Akshay and Kat’s film Sooryavanshi, and Raveena shared her thoughts on the remake as well.

She said, “They add new life to the song. I enjoy them, I loved Sheher Ki Ladki, Mast Mast, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare. I’ve performed to so many of them. And I end up owning them again so its win-win situation for me.”

Sooryavanshi is part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and is available on Netflix. Raveena and Akshay dated each other and were even engaged. The couple parted ways and did not work together anymore. They reunited once again for the film Welcome to the Jungle, which is slated to be released this month.

