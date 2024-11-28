It was 21 years ago that Shah Rukh Khan arrived in the theaters to make all of us cry profusely! It was not something new to see him dying on screen. However, he never made us cry buckets when he died on screen. But Kal Ho Naa Ho and his character Aman’s death hit everyone differently!

However, a very strange thing happened while the film was being shot. The story of the film turned into a real-life tragedy for Karan Johar when his father, Yash Johar, was diagnosed with Cancer and was told he had only 8 months to live! It all seemed unfair, but life was coming full circle.

Something weird happened when Karan Johar started shooting for Kal Ho Naa Ho and did not know about his father’s health. A cup reader, while shooting the film, told him that something terrible would happen in his life that would shake him in the first two days of August. Scroll down to read more about his premonition and how Shah Rukh Khan broke down at the news!

In his book, Karan Johar wrote a Cup reader in New York told him, “Beware of the month of August. Beware of the first two days of August because you might get some kind of news that might shake up your life.

When Yash Johar Broke The News

Karan Johar was shooting Saif Ali Khan’s introduction scene for Kal Ho Naa Ho in New York. It was August 2, and Yash Johar brought the unfateful news that Karan already sensed. He recalled the day in his book and wrote, “I looked at him (Yash Johar) and – I have no idea why these words came out of my mouth, I have no explanation – but I looked at him and said, ‘Do you have cancer?” His father said and the filmmaker sank into a chair that very moment.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Emotional Breakdown

Karan Johar shared the news with the lead actor of Kal Ho Naa Ho, Shah Rukh Khan, who was like a brother figure to him. He wrote in his book, “I told Shah Rukh. He broke down. Then I realized the reality of what was happening because he wept like a baby. He held his stomach, and he just wept and wept as if from his core. He cried and said, ‘I’ve lost one father, I can’t lose another.”

Yash Johar took the battle head-on while Karan completed the film shoot and took care of his father’s medical treatment. The producer saw the release of Kal Ho Naa Ho on November 28, 2003, while battling Cancer. He died on June 26, 2004.

For more throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: “Parineeti Chopra Mahine Bhar Se Script Padh Rahi Thi Bakwaas” Arjun Kapoor Confessed 3 Reasons For Not Wanting To Work With The Ishaqzaade Actress!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News