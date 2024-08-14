It was the unfateful day of August 14, 2011, when Shammi Kapoor, the legendary actor and brother of Shashi Kapoor & Raj Kapoor, breathed his last, giving up on his life. The actor was ailing from chronic kidney disease and quit acting after he had to undergo dialysis twice a day. However, he worked with his grandson Ranbir Kapoor for the last time before bidding farewell to this world.

Shammi Kapoor’s Last Meeting With Jaya Bachchan

A few days before the superstar passed away, actress Jaya Bachchan paid him a visit. She later told her husband how the Kapoor senior felt, and Amitabh Bachchan penned it in his blog.

“Shammi Kapoor was tired during the last two days. Never one to give up, he spoke for the first time in a tone that conveyed that he had had enough of Jaya a few days ago. ‘I am tired, I can’t take it anymore’ – he lamented, with choked emotion,” wrote Big B once after the actor passed away.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Last Meeting With Shammi Kapoor

Recalling his painful last meeting with the Junglee actor, Big B wrote, “A million memories hurry past as you drive down to his ‘Blue Haven’ residence. A cozy and welcoming apartment where we had spent many wonderful evenings and nights with him and his effervescence. There, as I walk past his still pale figure embalmed and kept in a frozen container, you feel as though he would spring out of it with his feisty élan and invite you over to dine with him.”

An Unfulfilled Wish – Rolls Royce

In his tribute to the actor, Amitabh Bachchan once wrote a guilty confession, a regret of sorts that Shammi Kapoor could not fulfill that one last wish he wanted to share with the Sholay actor. Bachchan Sr wrote, “I want to ride a Rolls Royce,’ he would often say. And when I offered to send him mine to keep and drive at will, he would resist it. ‘Let me come out of the hospital, and then we shall both go for a drive in it,’ he had excitedly told me. We never could get that ride together.”

Shammi Kapoor was known as India’s Elvis Presley. The actor, with his dancing moves, made everyone tiptoe to Ye Chaand Sa Roshan Chehra and Aajkal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche. His songs were iconic, just like his stature! The actor still lives in the hearts of millions through his epic body of work!

For more throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Smita Patil Shot ‘Aaj Rapat Jaayein’ & Cried Her Heart Out Till Amitabh Bachchan Stepped In To Coax Her – Here’s What Happened After Shooting For The Most Iconic Rain Song!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News