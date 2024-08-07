Bachchan family and their humor are very famous in the industry. Especially the dark jokes that some or the other Bachchan family members keep cracking. Be it Jaya Bachchan trolling Amitabh Bachchan’s RGV Ki Aag or Abhishek Bachchan and Big B joking about Jaya’s anger issues? They always seem to throw light-hearted jokes which might be heavy to take.

It was once that the Guddi actress went a little too far with her sense of humor that was aimed directly at her father-in-law the great poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The family was sitting together when Jaya cracked the joke but what happened next was sort of not expected.

As soon as Jaya Bachchan cracked her dark joke on Sasur Ji, her mother-in-law Teji Bachchan, who was present at the moment, immediately snapped at her Bahu, correcting what she said and making her realize that she might have crossed the line.

It was the occasion of Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s 80th birthday, and the family enjoyed it together when Amitabh Bachchan discussed some famous age slang they used to say in UP. He told his father, “Aap jab 60 saal ke huye the tab humne ek utsav kiya tha tab ye vaakya nikla tha – jab saatha tab paatha.” Big B asked, “80 saal ka ho jaata hai jab insaan tab kya kaha jaata hai.” Recalling the same, Harivansh Rai Bachchan replied Assi to lapsi. Teji Bachchan was confused and asked what ‘Lapsi’ is.

It was then that the poet told her, “Ye bus UP waale jaante hain.” However, Jaya Bachchan decided to make this fun conversation funnier with her humor and asked Babuji (her father-in-law), “100 ke ho jaayenge tab kya kehte hain?” She further explained the reason for her question and said, “Ki jab Aap 100 ke hoge toh aap toh nai bol payege na.. Toh hum bolege na.”

However, Teji Bachchan immediately snapped at Jaya for such a question. She definitely not like the dank humor and said, “Kyon, kyon nahi bolege, khub bolege.” Amitabh Bachchan was just lost at this whole conversation that happened in a jiffy.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Rekha Was Slapped By Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan In A Heat Of The Moment – Two Alleged Incidents That Were Slipped Under The Covers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News