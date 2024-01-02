Amitabh Bachchan recently grabbed headlines for two reasons – One for finally bidding goodbye to his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati and two for gifting his bungalow Prateeksha to his daughter Shweta Bachchan, making his net worth drop by around 60 crores, the worth of the ancestral house. While scrolling through the internet, we found out that this house would have been sold when the superstar was going through a financial crunch, eventually making him bankrupt!

Yes, you read that right. The biggest superstar of this country, who enjoys a net worth of 3110 crore, once went bankrupt with zero bank balance in his account. It was the worst time in his life, with creditors banging on doors and his house on the verge of getting sold.

In the 90s, Amitabh Bachchan started a business venture called ABCL. There were employees on the payroll, and the company suddenly tanked, followed by a string of failures. Within no time, the most loved man on the silver screen went bankrupt, and what happened next was inevitable.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Zero Bank Balance

In many of his interviews, the Piku superstar once confessed in an interview with Vir Sanghvi, “Diwaliya ho gaya.” Talking about his bankruptcy, he further confessed, “All assets, all properties were attached. So when you sign a personal guarantee, then you are personally liable to pay that, and so there were about Rs 90 crore to be paid back.”

He even confessed that there were about 55 legal cases against him and that creditors used to bang on doors every day for money. It was embarrassing, it was humiliating, and it was rude. He even talked about people changing their stance on him. Those who were excited about collaborations started avoiding him. People became hostile, and the situation became humiliating for him.

When Anil Ambani Offered Help

In another interview with Brut India, the actor narrated how Dhirubhai Ambani asked Anil Ambani to help Amitabh Bachchan. His 90 crore debt and zero bank balance further pushed him to sell his house, Prateeksha. Narrating the help offered, he said in an interview with Brut India, “Dhirubhai got to know about this. Without telling anyone, he told his younger son and my dear friend Anil, ‘He’s going through a bad time; give him some money.’ The amount that he wanted to give me would have solved all my problems. However, I felt that I wouldn’t be able to accept his generosity.”

The Actor Bounced Back Stronger

Amitabh Bachchan, in a conversation at a conclave, recalled about finding ways to pay the 90 crore debt and help his zero bank balance. His inner calling said, ‘You are an actor; go back to acting.’ So, while his business collapsed, he went to Yash Chopra one day and asked for work and told him, “I am without a job, and I need it.’ Yash Chopra narrated to him Mohabbatein, and what happened next was history. The angry young man of the 70s bounced back on screen, playing Narayan Shankar.

KBC Helped Him With The Debt

After Mohabbatein, Amitabh Bachchan was offered Kaun Banega Crorepati, and the actor decided to turn to a small screen. The show eventually helped him repay his 90 crore debt! And now the superstar enjoys a net worth of 3110 crore!

Struggle stories always make you strong, and Amitabh Bachchan’s struggle story definitely tells you that one needs to reach out to people and that there is no harm in asking for help rather than drowning in sorrows and trouble.

