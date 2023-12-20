Amitabh Bachchan is a legendary Bollywood personality. People literally worship him all across the nation. But the only possible controversy surrounding him is his alleged affair with Rekha. An old video of the actress hugging his wife, Jaya Bachchan, has resurfaced on the internet. And it is receiving some wild reactions. Scroll below for all the details!

Who isn’t aware of Big B’s romance with Rekha? It all began on the sets of Do Anjaane (1976). Amitabh was already married to Jaya for three years. In fact, they also tied the knot in a love marriage. Despite numerous tabloid rumors, Bachchan has never confessed his extra-marital affair.

During the Star Screen Awards 2016, Amitabh Bachchan received the Best Male Actor award. Subash Ghai made the announcement, and the audience members gave the superstar a standing ovation. But things took a whole different turn when Rekha came into the picture. She was visibly excited and greeted Jaya Bachchan with a warm hug.

The award was shared by Ranveer Singh, whose wife and actress Deepika Padukone began cheering as the award was announced. As the two winners shared the stage, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha could be seen standing beside each other and cheering for the duo.

Netizens weren’t ready to believe that the video was real in the first place.

A user reacted, “What multiverse is this, Ranveer dressed in normal clothes, Jaya ji & Rekha ji congratulating each other for AB Sr’s success, AB also looks quiet upbeat seeing the 2 ladies clapping for him”

Another commented, “It would have been hilarious if Anushka Sharma popped out of nowhere to congratulate Ranveer”

“Hamara wala Jeet Gaya,” commented another hinting at Jaya Bachchan and Rekha.

A viewer reacted, “After seeing them greet each other, only one TV Series is coming to my mind: Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii”

A comment read, “Why does she do this? Such a graceful and stunning lady, even at her age, she looks elegant and composed. Why would she do something like that!? Does she not have any self respect? The second hand embarrassment is real”

Take a look at the viral video shared by BollyNBlindsGossip on Reddit below:

Today, Amitabh Bachchan continues to remain happily married to Jaya Bachchan. They share two children together – Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. Rekha, on the other hand, was last married to Delhi-based industrialist Mukesh Aggarwal, who passed away in 1990 by suicide.

