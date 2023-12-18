The teaser of Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 9 is out, and it’s going to be another dhamakedaar watch! Continuing the saga of unique pairings, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty will grace the couch this Thursday. And the Singham actor is leaving us in splits with his digs. Scroll below for his brutally honest confessions on Ranveer Singh and his wife, Kajol.

One thing that we absolutely love about Kajol and Ajay is their honest nature. They’re probably the most rare couple in Bollywood who don’t mince with their words. Their appearance on the KWK couch in 2018 was a laughter riot. This season, Kajol appeared with Rani Mukerji. On the other hand, Ajay, as mentioned above, was invited with his Singham director Rohit Shetty.

If you haven’t already seen the Koffee With Karan Season 8, Episode 9 teaser, notice these 5 brutal digs by Ajay Devgn:

“I ask Ranveer Singh to shut up”: Ajay Devgn

Rohit Shetty has made a successful cop universe. It all began with the Singham franchise, and Ranveer Singh eventually joined the bandwagon with Simmba and Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi.

Karan Johar asked the superstar how he deals with the power-packed Ranveer Singh, who is completely opposite to him. To this, Ajay Devgn responded, “Either I shut him up or I shut my ear.” KJo was left speechless as he reacted, “What?”

Why Ajay Devgn is never seen at Bollywood parties?

Well, we all by now know that Ajay Devgn is anti-social. Kajol, during her appearance, also mentioned that she’s gotten used to his nature. In fact, she often represents the Devgn family as she attends parties alone.

Asked why Ajay is never spotted at parties, the superstar gave a truthful response as he said, “Because I am not called anymore.”

Why Ajay Devgn is never papped at the airport?

This one even left Karan Johar in splits as Devgn responded, “Because I don’t call them.” If this isn’t a sly dig at Bollywood celebrities, then we don’t know what is!

Kajol & Ajay Devgn’s marital life

While Ajay is very calm and silent, his wife, Kajol is very talkative. Karan Johar asked, “In the Devgan household, what would be the most common reason if Kajol is not talking to you?”

Ajay Devgn hilariously reacted, “I’m waiting for that day.”

Karan Johar is Ajay Devgn’s sworn enemy!

We all know about the controversial feud between KJo and his long-time best friend, Kajol. It happened because Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay clashed with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. But things got dirty when the actress tweeted about it on her official social media handle.

Karan also addressed their feud in his memoir, An Unsuitable Boy. He said, “I don’t think she deserves me.”

But they reconciled their friendship when KJo was blessed with twins and informed Kajol about the same via text.

Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 9 will air on Disney+ Hotstar this Thursday.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Dawood Ibrahim Poisoned & In Critical Condition, Pakistan’s Internet Services Disrupted? Here’s All We Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News