Notorious underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is a most wanted criminal and is reportedly living in Pakistan. But there have been several reports claiming that he has passed away due to alleged poisoning. It has taken social media by storm, confusing people about the entire fiasco. What is the truth behind it? Scroll below to know the deets.

Dawood was reportedly the mastermind behind the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai. Several people lost their and countless were injured. Quite a few films have been made loosely based on the life of the infamous don. When the pandemic hit the world, there were reports which claimed that Dawood had passed away, but the words were dismissed.

According to a DNA report, Dawood Ibrahim has been poisoned and is in critical condition at a hospital in Karachi, where he is said to be living for years. The report also stated that he is the only patient on the floor, with very few people having permission to access the space. It includes his family members and top hospital authorities.

The report further says that a Pakistani journalist, Arzoo Kazmi, in a video statement, has implied that the higher-ups in the country are trying to hide a significant incident by interfering with the internet services, including online platforms, YouTube, Google, and Twitter. Social media users have been complaining about the online disruption. However, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority is keeping mum.

The reports also claimed that Dawood Ibrahim may have passed away in the hospital due to the alleged poisoning by an unknown man. He has allegedly passed between 8-9 PM IST.

Times Algebra, on their X account, has claimed that the former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad’s family, including him, has been put under house arrest by the Pakistani Army and ISI. Check out the post here:

BIG BREAKING NEWS – Entire family of former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad has been put under house arrest by the Pakistan Army and ISI 🔥🔥 Javed Miyadad is a close relative of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. There is something big which Pakistan is hiding⚡

UNKNOWN MEN have… pic.twitter.com/ZP3qr0LzDh — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) December 18, 2023

The Mumbai Police is reportedly trying to get more information from Sajid Wagle and Alishah Parker regarding Dawood Ibrahim’s alleged hospitalization. No official news has been revealed yet. For the unversed, Alishah Parker is Dawood’s nephew, Haseena Parker’s son. In 2017, Shraddha Kapoor did a film on Dawood’s sister titled Haseena Parker. Siddhanth Kapoor, her real-life brother, played the role of her reel brother, Dawood Ibrahim, in the movie.

Meanwhile, as per Navbharat Times, a senior official told the media outlet that Dawood Ibrahim is alive and well and the news about him being poisoned, getting admitted to hospital, or passing away is fake.

