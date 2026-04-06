Dhurandhar 2 has not just stormed the box office but also sparked discussions about real-life events. The Aditya Dhar-directed film is a sequel to his last year’s Dhurandhar, which was equally successful. The sequel mentions dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim, who apparently had a rift with Lyari mafiosa Rahman Dakait. Let’s explore all the facts behind it.

Dawood Ibrahim & Rahman Dakait’s Feud: The Real Story Explained

Dawood Ibrahim has reportedly been operating from Pakistan since the 1990s. The dreaded gangster had to leave Dubai following the 1993 Bombay serial blasts. In 2009, his D-Company had its sights on a prime property in Karachi. Its price was in the range of 100 to 400 crores, and his intention was to use it to create a commercial complex.

But the owner of that land was a relative of Rahman Dakait. He offered a very low price, with various reports ranging from Rs 1 to 10 crore. Dawood’s team reportedly threatened the owner, saying he could lose both the money and the property. This news reached Rahman Dakait, who threatened Dawood’s gang to stay out of this. What began as mere threats quickly snowballed into something else.

As per The Indian Express, Dawood’s younger brother, Noor-ul-Haq Kaskar, aka Noora, was abducted the same year. He was held at a farmhouse and tortured for days. The methods included burning his skin with cigarettes. It is believed that this was done by Dakait to send a message to Dawood not to mess with him. He even made Dawood listen to his brother’s scream over a call. Dawood eventually agreed to negotiate with Dakait. The latter was reportedly offered a sum of Rs 580 crore. Despite this offer, Noora was killed.

His body had multiple gunshot wounds and signs of torture. The corpse was dumped near Dawood’s house in Karachi. But the public was told his death was due to a cardiac arrest. However, the intelligence agencies stated that it was orchestrated by Dakait’s gang in Lyari. This incident put a dent in Dawood’s image, which was presumed to have a Teflon coating. His brother was tortured and killed by Dakait, which clearly showcased who was calling the shots.

The Downfall Of Rehman Dakait

But Dakait’s rise also came with the signs of his downfall. He was killed in an encounter in the same year, led by SSP Chaudhary Aslam. They were cornered on the outskirts of Karachi. A gun battle ensued between the gang and the authorities. Dakait was shot and died on his way to the hospital. His wife even went to court to say that the killing was staged. She also said that the autopsy report was managed.

It mentioned Dakait getting killed from a close range, which contradicted the official narrative. In 2014, Choudhary Aslam was killed in a car bombing. While there are no official links between Dakait’s killing and Dawood, the timing is suspicious. Dakait was killed in an encounter just a few months after Noora’s dead body was found. Their fight went beyond a piece of land and became more about respect and authority.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features.

Must Read: Ramayana 2026: Producer Namit Malhotra Reveals Ranbir Kapoor’s First Glimpse As Rama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News