Bollywood has long been fascinated by the rise of underworld figures like Dawood Ibrahim, turning real-life events into gripping crime dramas. A recent example is the character of Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2, which echoes that influence. From investigative narratives to gangster sagas, several films have drawn inspiration from his life and empire. If Bade Sahab’s powerful presence in Dhurandhar 2 grabbed your attention, here are five must-watch Bollywood movies, ranked as per IMDb, that explore the dark and complex world of India’s most infamous mafia kingpin.

1. Black Friday (2004)

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap IMDb: 8.4

8.4 Streaming on: Youtube

Plot: This film is based on the bombings that occurred in Bombay in 1993; the movie follows investigators such as Rakesh Maria (Kay Kay Menon) in the chase after the suspects of the Bombay 1993 attack. It reveals how crime, politics, and terrorism intersect through multiple perspectives and how they are connected to Dawood Ibrahim’s underworld.

2. Company (2002)

Director: Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma IMDb: 7.9

7.9 Streaming on: Prime Video, Zee5

Plot: The 2002 Hindi film Company, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, is based on the Mumbai underworld and depicts the rise of the D-Company, a syndicate run by Dawood Ibrahim. The film explores the fallout between fictional characters inspired by Dawood Ibrahim and his close aides, showcasing organized crime syndicates outside India’s borders.

3. Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai (2010)

Director: Milan Luthria

Milan Luthria IMDb: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Streaming on: Prime Video, JioHotstar

Plot: Sultan Mirza (Ajay Devgn) is the king of the smuggling business in Mumbai, who carries out his duties with a sense of order and respect, but his protégé, Shoaib Khan (Emraan Hashmi), gradually turns ruthless. As Shoaib rises, he challenges Sultan’s legacy and takes over the underworld. This story is similar to the shift of power associated with Dawood Ibrahim’s rise.

4. D-Day (2013)

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani IMDb: 7.2

7.2 Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, MX Player

Plot: D-Day is a thriller loosely based on the life of India’s most wanted man, Dawood Ibrahim. Rishi Kapoor plays the character of “Iqbal Seth” alias Goldman, who is a fictionalized representation of Ibrahim. In this film, Wali Khan (Irrfan Khan), leading a covert team of Indian intelligence officers, goes on a mission to capture the most wanted terrorist in India, Iqbal Seth (Rishi Kapoor).

5. Shootout at Wadala (2013)

Director: Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay Gupta IMDb: 6.1

6.1 Streaming on: Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

Plot: The film follows the rise of Manya Surve (John Abraham). Manya was one of Mumbai’s early gangsters, and the rising underworld rivalry involved figures like Zubair Imtiaz Haksar (Manoj Bajpayee), a character based on Dawood Ibrahim. It builds into one of the earliest large-scale police encounters ever witnessed in the city that will forever change the history of crime in Mumbai.

From movies based on real-life investigations to stylized underworld gangster stories, these films offer insight into the world created by figures like Dawood Ibrahim. All of the movies in the above list represent multiple stages of rise, dominance, conflict, and downfall, making this list a compelling watch, as Dhurandhar The Revenge has already delivered a powerful underworld story with Bade Sahab.

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