It was the year of sequels for our Singham actor, Ajay Devgn. He delivered three films in 2025 – Raid 2, Son Of Sardaar 2, and De De Pyaar De 2. Mounted on a cumulative budget of 385 crores, the superstar recovered around 82% of the reported investments. Scroll below for a detailed report card!

Ajay Devgn’s box office performance in 2025

Ajay Devgn made his entry in 2025 as Amay Patnaik in the much-awaited sequel, Raid 2. Made on a budget of 120 crores, the crime thriller gained the success tag with lifetime earnings of 179.30 crores. It also emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

This was followed by the comedy sequel, Son Of Sardaar 2. The expectations were high, but Vijay Kumar Arora’s directorial fell short of the expectations. A similar scenario was with Anshul Sharma’s romantic comedy drama, De De Pyaar De 2.

Check out Ajay Devgn’s performance at the 2025 box office (movie | budget | box office collection | verdict)

Raid 2: 120 crores | 179.30 crores | Plus

| | Son Of Sardaar 2: 130 crores | 47.15 crores | Flop

| | De De Pyaar De 2: 135 crores | 89.85 crores | Flop

82% recovery!

The cumulative total of Ajay Devgn’s films in 2025 stands at 316.30 crores. The combined budget of Raid 2, Son Of Sardaar 2, and De De Pyaar De 2 was 385 crores. This means the superstar could recover around 82% of the total investments made on him.

2025 vs 2024 Box Office Report

Back in 2024, Ajay Devgn delivered 4 films, with a cumulative total of 450.50 crores in box office collection. The total budget of Auron Mein Dum Kahan Tha, Maidaan, Shaitaan, and Singham Again was 665 crores.

Last year, our Singham star had recovered 67% of the total investments. So, the box office stats were definitely improved this year.

Hopefully, with an exciting lineup that includes Drishyam 3 and Dhamaal 4, among others, Ajay Devgn will deliver a blockbuster in 2026.

