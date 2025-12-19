Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan starrer Dhurandhar is on a record-breaking spree! The Bollywood spy action thriller has entered the 700 crore club in only two weeks of its worldwide run. It is now aiming to beat the global lifetime of Aamir Khan’s PK. Scroll below for the day 14 update!

It’s Dhurandhar vs Saiyaara overseas

Aditya Dhar’s directorial has accumulated 158 crore gross at the overseas box office in 14 days. It is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 internationally. The last big target is to beat Saiyaara, which concluded its lifetime at 172.2 crore gross. Before the end of the second weekend, Ranveer Singh starrer will comfortably topple the list and conquer the #1 place.

In terms of the Indian grossers of 2025, Dhurandhar stands at the #3 spot, as Rajinikanth’s Coolie leads with its overseas lifetime of 180.50 crore gross.

Enters the 700 crore club worldwide!

The spy action thriller is among one of the fastest Bollywood films to enter the 700 crore club worldwide. In only 14 days, it has collected 723.81 crore gross.

Dhurandhar is on its way to beat Chhaava (827.06 crores) and emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 worldwide. But before that, Aamir Khan‘s PK (792 crores) is on the verge of losing its 11th spot. By tomorrow, Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster will surpass Rajkumar Hirani’s 2014 film.

Post that, Aditya Dhar’s film will officially compete against Chhaava to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time at the worldwide box office.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 14 Summary

India net: 479.50 crores

India gross: 565.81 crores

Overseas gross: 158 crores

Worldwide gross: 723.81 crores

