Dhurandhar refuses to slow down at the box office. Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s spy action thriller has maintained a 25 crore+ streak every single day since its big release on December 5, 2025. It has created history again, surpassing every single Hindi film in its second week. Scroll below for the day 14 collection!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 14

According to the official update, Dhurandhar earned 25.30 crores on day 14. It is maintaining a rock-steady hold despite the mid-week blues. Needless to say, Aditya Dhar‘s directorial is the #1 choice of the audience and is giving other releases a run for their money.

The overall box office collection in India has reached 479.50 crores net. Including GST, the gross earnings come to 565.81 crores. Dhurandhar is made on a budget of 225 crores. In two weeks, the makers have made returns of a whopping 340.81 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 113%.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Day 8 – 34.7 crores

Day 9 – 53.7 crores

Day 10 – 58.2 crores

Day 11 – 31.8 crores

Day 12 – 32.1 crores

Day 13 – 25.70 crores

Day 14 – 25.30 crores

Total – 479.50 crores

Records highest second week in Hindi cinema!

Another record has been added to the kitty. Ranveer Singh starrer earned a staggering 261.50 crores in its second week. It has surpassed Pushpa 2 (199 crores) by a huge margin, to score the highest 2nd week of all time in Hindi cinema.

Check out the top 5 highest second-week collections in Hindi cinema:

Dhurandhar: 261.50 crores Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 199 crores Chhaava: 186.18 crores Stree 2: 145.80 crores Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 143.25 crores

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary Day 14

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 479.50 crores

India gross: 565.81 crores

ROI: 113%

Verdict: Hit

