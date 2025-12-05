It’s exactly a year since we witnessed the juggernaut that shook the box office enthusiasts with its unimaginable numbers. Yes, we’re talking about Pushpa 2, which celebrated its first anniversary yesterday, on December 4. The Tollywood magnum opus had a burden of fulfilling extremely high expectations, and it accomplished the task with aplomb, setting some incredible records in both domestic and overseas markets. So today, let’s take a moment to revisit its historic theatrical run!

The character of Pushpa became a rage when the first film was released in 2021. Despite a COVID scare, the film performed well, especially in the Hindi market. Through OTT viewings, it exploded and became a cult among modern-day mass entertainers. With such a reception, the excitement for the sequel was sky-high, and it was visible in all regions – urban, semi-urban, and rural.

While Pushpa 2 was a pan-India release, dubbed in several languages, it exploded like anything in the Hindi-dubbed version. In the Hindi market, the craze for the Pushpa sequel was unimaginable, which was clearly visible right from the opening day. The extraordinary run in Hindi helped the film set several records, including five notable ones, which are listed below.

Biggest Hindi opening in India

Pushpa 2 made history on December 4, 2024, by registering the biggest opening for a Hindi film at the Indian box office. It clocked an earth-shattering 72 crore net, and the record is unbeaten.

Biggest opening (all languages) in India

Combining the collection of all languages, the Allu Arjun starrer scored a mind-blowing 174.9 crore net on day 1. With this, it surpassed RRR‘s 134 crore net to register the biggest opening of all time in India.

Biggest global opening for an Indian film

The Sukumar directorial registered a historic start at the worldwide box office, with a strong backing from the overseas market. It opened at 272.38 crore gross, scoring the biggest opening for an Indian film globally. It surpassed RRR’s 223 crore gross.

Highest-grossing Hindi film in India

Pushpa 2 had an unprecedented run in the Hindi market, managing to stay in theaters for nine weeks. During this run, it minted an incredible 836.09 crore net, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office.

Highest-grossing film in India

All thanks to a historic run in Hindi, the Allu Arjun starrer managed to pull off a mammoth score of 1234.1 crore net (all languages) in India. With this, it became the highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing Baahubali 2 (1031 crore net).

Apart from the above-mentioned mind-blowing feats, Pushpa 2 registered a whopping 6.3+ crore footfalls (no. of tickets sold) at the Indian box office. With this, it managed to become the second most-watched Indian film of the 21st century, after Baahubali 2 (10.7 crore footfalls).

