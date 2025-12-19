Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan, concluded its second week on a historic note and has entered its third week. Despite a major competitor like Avatar: Fire And Ash standing in the way, the Bollywood magnum opus hasn’t lost its strong momentum. Even today, on day 15, it is set to register a historic collection, and the advance booking numbers give a glimpse of it. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Day 15 advance booking report of Dhurandhar

The spy action thriller isn’t slowing down anytime soon, and the hype is still intact on the ground. It has been learned that a total of 1.72 lakh tickets were sold through advance booking for the third Friday. In terms of collection, the film has grossed a whopping 5.01 crores at the Indian box office through day 15 pre-sales. Such numbers are historic, as many biggies of 2025 couldn’t even reach such sales for their opening day.

Out of 1.72 lakh tickets sold, the national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis) have contributed 94.7K tickets. It includes a sale of 45K tickets from PVR. In Inox properties, Dhurandhar sold 28K tickets in advance for day 15. Cinepolis witnessed a sale of 21K tickets for the third Friday in advance.

Epic third Friday is on the cards!

Today, Avatar: Fire And Ash has caused a significant dent in the show count of Dhurandhar, but the latter will still manage to score a historic collection at the Indian box office. Since the weekend has started, the film is expected to see a massive turnout of audiences through spot bookings.

Considering the strong momentum, the Ranveer Singh starrer is expected to earn 18-20 crore net on its day 15. With this, it is all set to register the biggest third Friday for Bollywood, overtaking Chhaava (13.3 crores). Including all movies, Baahubali 2 holds the record for the biggest third Friday with 18 crores, which is likely to get broken today.

