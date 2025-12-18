The Devil, starring Darshan, Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, and Sharmiela Mandre in key roles, has managed to make decent earnings at the Indian box office so far. Backed by a good buzz, the film kicked off its journey on a strong note, but faced much bigger drops than expected afterwards. Nonetheless, it has managed to become a successful affair. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

Reception of the film

The Kannada political action thriller was theatrically released on December 11. It opened to mixed to negative reviews from critics. While it was described as a feast for fans, the film was heavily criticised for its poor writing and execution. Even among the neutral audience, word of mouth is negative. Due to such a reception, the film has failed to make limited earnings after a solid start.

How much did The Devil earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

As per the latest collection update, The Devil did a business of 80 lakh on the first Wednesday, day 7. Compared to day 6’s 1.05 crores, the film displayed a drop of 23.8% yesterday, which is more than a routine 10% weekday drop. Overall, it has earned an estimated 24.5 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 28.91 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 10 crores

Day 2 – 3.4 crores

Day 3 – 3.8 crores

Day 4 – 4 crores

Day 5 – 1.45 crores

Day 6 – 1.05 crores

Day 7 – 80 lakh

Total – 24.5 crores

The Devil makes decent gains

Reportedly, The Devil was made on a budget of 20 crores. Against this, it has already made 24.5 crore net, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 4.5 crores. Calculated further, it equals 22.5% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 20 crores

India net collection – 24.5 crores

ROI – 4.5 crores

ROI% – 22.5%

Verdict – Plus

