Darshan also talked about his upcoming birthday on February 16. In the video, he requested fans not to gather in front of his house on his birthday. He was granted bail due to health issues and is currently undergoing treatment for back pain. As a result, he is unable to stand for long periods to meet and greet his fans.

In the video, Darshan revealed that he recently returned the advance payment he had received from producer Soorappa Babu, citing the producer’s numerous commitments. He also mentioned that his project with KVN Productions is currently on hold as he is unable to work for some time. However, Darshan assured fans that he would collaborate with KVN Productions in the future, once their ongoing films, including Toxic starring Yash and Jana Nayagan starring Vijay, are completed.

He expressed gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support. The KVN Productions project was to be directed by Prem, with whom Darshan had previously delivered the 2003 blockbuster Kariya.

Fans were eagerly awaiting an update from Darshan about his film Devil, directed by Prakash, which was initially slated for release in December 2024. However, the project was postponed indefinitely following his arrest. Despite the anticipation, Darshan did not address the film in his message. He did, however, take a moment to thank his colleagues Dhanveer Gowda, Rachita Ram, and Rakshita for their support.

