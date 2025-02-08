Vishwak Sen’s upcoming movie Laila, directed by Ram Narayan, has created a buzz among fans. The film features Vishwak Sen in a dual role, with one of his characters being a woman. Actress Akanksha Sharma plays the female lead. The movie is set to release on February 14, 2025, coinciding with Valentine’s Day.

Recently, the Censor Board reviewed Laila and gave it an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate. This has surprised many as movies usually receive this certification when they contain strong violence, crime, or adult content. But Laila is not an action or crime thriller making fans wonder about its content.

Many believe that the film has intense romantic and bold scenes leading to this classification. The Censor Board has also locked the movie’s runtime at 135 minutes. Due to the ‘A’ certificate, viewers under 18 years of age will not be allowed to watch the film in theaters. Vishwak Sen’s ladylike look in Laila has already impressed fans. Now, a certificate has made them even more curious about the movie’s story.

Also, makers of Laila have planned a pre-release event on February 9, 2025 as part of the movie promotions. Reports suggest that Megastar Chiranjeevi will be attending as the chief guest for the event.

Vishwak Sen was last seen in Mechanic Rocky. The film was produced by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainment. The action comedy film was written and directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi and marked his directorial debut. The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Shraddha Srinath in lead actress roles.

