Budding actress Akanksha Sharma gets a chance to work with Bollywood star Tiger Shroff once again in the music video of the upcoming song Casanova, and that, she would naturally tell you, makes the song special for her.

Akanksha had earlier appeared opposite Tiger in the music video “I am a disco dancer 2.0”.

On her new collaboration with Tiger, she said: “‘Casanova‘ is close to my heart. I am sure the audiences are going to love it as much as they have loved the trailer.”

Akanksha is not surprisingly floored by her co-star. “Tiger is an amazing person. It is always a pleasure working with him — not to miss the fact that he is one the best dancers we have,” she said.

The music video releases on January 13.

