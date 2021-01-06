After the massive success of his first single, ‘Unbelievable’, Tiger Shroff is back with his second single, ‘Casanova’. Tiger shared the first look of the song on his social media and sent his fans to a meltdown. ‘Unbelievable’ too went on to become a chartbuster, and was even featured in the Billboard Global chart.

Ecstatic to share about ‘Casanova’, Tiger shared the first look on his social media and captioned it as, “Excited to share the first look of my second single that I’ve sung and it’s your love and support that has given me the courage to do this again. Hope you guys like what’s coming 🎤🎼🕺🏼❤️

With his sculpted abs and mesmerizing smile, Tiger looks all things dreamy, same as ‘Unbelievable’. Surely, ‘Casanova’ too will be same and shatter all records that ‘Unbelievable’ made.

Rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also shared the same video on her Instagram story and wrote, “Can’t wait @tigerjackieshroff.”

Directed by Punit Malhotra, ‘Casanova’ is composed by Avitesh, and is bankrolled by Qyuki and Tiger. The music producer of the song is TrakFormaz, with the DOP being Santha.

Other than this, Tiger will be next seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’, along with Jackky Bhagnani’s ‘Ganpath’.

Meanwhile, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has paralysed the world, Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff wants the new year to be a healing force for the planet.

“The shadow of 2021 is among us. Wish you all the best of health and happiness. May this year be a year of healing for our planet. Lets do what we can to help speed that up,” Tiger shared on his verified Instagram account on the first day of the year.

