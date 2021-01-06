January hasn’t always been considered to be a lucrative month. But in the last few years, we have witnessed some major blockbusters releasing in this month. The most recent example is Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Not just Tanhaji, but January has also given us the all-time blockbuster, Uri: The Surgical Strike. In short, we can say that the month is now making noise for yielding some biggest box office returns. So, in today’s piece, we’ll be recalling the top 5 grossers of January.

Airlift

This biographical drama featuring Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur had a support of a good script. Moreover, it had some strong performances of both leading and supporting cast. Released on 22nd January 2016, Airlift enjoyed a benefit of Republic Day holiday. It made a lifetime of 129 crores. It earned ROI (Returns On Investment) of 222.50%.

Raees

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees locked horns with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. Despite a clash, the film earned a good amount of 139.21 crores but unfortunately couldn’t earn a spot in Profitable Films’ list. Released in 2017, Raees would have been a much bigger success but mixed reviews played a hurdle.

Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali needs to thank Akshay Kumar for this one! Earlier Padman was supposed to clash with Padmaavat. Both Bhansali and Akshay sorted out the issue of release date and Bhansali’s magnum opus arrived on 2018’s Republic Day weekend. Led by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, the film made a colossal sum of 300.26 crores. Owing to huge cost, it didn’t make it to Koimoi Profitable Films’ list.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

This Vicky Kaushal’s 2019 action drama enjoyed a monumental success. If the film had earned 100 crores, it would still have been a big success. But it did unthinkable by minting 244 crores at the box office. More than that, it earned returns of 876.24% which will remain unbeatable for a long time.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Another monstrous hit was witnessed last year. The only hit of 2020, Ajay Devgn starrer made a whopping sum of 279.50 crores. Apart from lifetime collection, the film made several records with its 5th, 6th and 7th-week run. Despite a huge cost, it successfully made into Profitable Films’ list with returns of 123.60%.

