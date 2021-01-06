New Year has brought about some old couples flourishing and new ones flaunting! Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor enjoyed a vacation at Ranthambore with Neetu Kapoor and family. On the other hand, rumoured couple Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday too jetted off to Maldives. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh too flew to Rajasthan for celebrations.

Yesterday marked 35th birthday of Bollywood beauty, Deepika. The actress celebrated the occasion with a lunch date with Ranveer Singh. She also celebrated with the media and the pictures of the same are viral all across. But the biggest bash was with B’Town celebs including Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and others.

What has caught our attention amongst it all, are the matching attires of B’Town couples. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt graced the event in black and white outfits. While the Highway actress wore a black blouse and paired it up with boyfriend pants. The Rockstar actor, on the other hand, donned a formal look with a white shirt and black pants.

The hosts, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen in all-black outfits too! DP wore a baggy turtleneck sweater and paired it up with leather pants. The ’83 star wore a white shirt, blue denim and matched his wifey with a black sweater.

But the most stylish appearance was made by Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. The Bhoot Police actor wore a furry sweater which was black and white with a tinge of pink. He paired it up with white denim and multi-coloured sneakers.

Ananya went for an all-white look. She wore a Bardot top, baggy pant but the highlight of the look remained pink heels. Complimenting with Ishaan’s look just right. Isn’t it?

Check out all the couples at Deepika Padukone hosted birthday bash and their complimenting attires:

Who is your favourite duo above them all? Share with us in the comment section below.

