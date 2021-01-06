We live in a democratic country where there are no restrictions on freedom of speech. This could be seen yesterday when Shashi Tharoor tweeted in support of Kamal Haasan views of homemakers receiving monetary payments for their service and Kangana Ranaut replied to it.

On Tuesday (January 5), Shashi Tharoor had tweeted that he welcomed Kamal’s idea of recognising housework as a salaried profession, w/the state govt paying a monthly wage to homemakers. He added that it would help enhance their power as well as create near-universal basic income.

Sharing her thoughts on the same, yesterday Kangana Ranaut had tweeted saying, “Don’t put a price tag on s*x we have with our love, don’t pay us for mothering our own, we don’t need salary for being the Queens of our own little kingdom our home, stop seeing everything as business. Surrender to your woman she needs all of you not just your love/respect/salary.”

Now, responding to Kangana Ranaut’s tweet, Shashi Tharoor says he agrees that a price tag can’t be placed on the many things homemakers do. He also added that the idea behind this initiative is to empower woman. His tweet read, “I agree with @KanganaTeam that there are so many things in a homemaker’s life that are beyond a price. But this is not about those things: it’s about recognising the value of unpaid work and also ensuring a basic income to every woman. I’d like all Indian women to be as empowered as you!”

Talking about how this entire conversation started, in December, Kamal Haasan promised payment to homemakers if his party, MNM, was voted to power in the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The seven-point Governance and Economic Agenda released by Kamal read, “Homemakers will get their due recognition through payment for their work at home which hitherto has been unrecognised and unmonetised, thus raising the dignity of our womenfolk.”

He also promised computer with high-speed internet to all households and transformed farmers to agri-entrepreneurs.

What do you think will be Kangana Ranaut’s response to Shashi Tharoor’s tweet? Let’s wait and see.

