The Twitter war between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Punjabi heartthrob, Diljit Dosanjh ceases to end. It all began with their varied views on the Farmers’ protest. After taking multiple potshots at each other, if you think they’re done – there’s a new topic they’re locking horns over. Read on for all the scoop.

Just like many celebrities, Diljit too enjoyed a vacation during the New Year festive season. The Good Newwz actor shared glimpses of his getaway on Twitter. While the location has not been revealed, it seems to be somewhere abroad with snow-covered all around in the background.

Kangana Ranaut was quick to take a dig at Diljit Dosanjh over enjoying vacation amidst farmers of the country struggling. She wrote, “Wah brother!! Desh mein aag lagake kisanon ko sadak le baitha ke local krantikaris videsh mein thand ka maza le rahe hain, wah!!! Isko kehte hain local kranti… (Wow, brother. After instigating farmers and making them sit on the streets, the ‘local revolutionary’ is enjoying the winter holidays abroad. This is a true local revolution).”

Diljit Dosanjh was quick to respond with a befitting reply for Kangana Ranaut. He took to Twitter and shared his thought of hiring the Manikarnika actress as his ‘PR person.’ Diljit wrote, “Enu Mai PR Lai Na Rakh Lava? Dimagh Chon Tan Jaanda Ni Mai edey (Shouldn’t I keep her as my PR person? I am always on her mind.)”

Just not that, the Punjabi singer also clapped back with a video of an old lady hitting out at Kangana. He wrote, “You live with such misconceptions about yourself, don’t think Punjabis have forgotten what you’ve done. We will have our answer for you soon.”

As expected, Kangana Ranaut did not hold back either as she responded, “Time will tell, friend, who fought for the rights of the farmers and who against them… Hundred lies cannot hide one truth, and you will never be hated if you care for someone with all your heart. You think all of Punjab is against me? Haha don’t dream so big your heart will break.”

Diljit Dosanjh too replied, “I don’t understand what her problem with farmers is. Ma’am, all of Punjab is with the farmers. No one is talking about you.”

Check out the Twitter spat below:

Wah brother!! Desh mein aag lagake kisanon ko sadak le baitha ke local karantikaris videsh mein thand ka maza le rahe hain, wah!!! Isko kehte hain local kranti… 👍 https://t.co/oXepZw633y — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 4, 2021 Enu Mai PR Lai Na Rakh Lava ? Dimagh Chon Tan Jaanda Ni Mai edey 😂 https://t.co/L2lA7BtXhK — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 4, 2021 Kisaan Neyane Ni Ke Tere Mere Wargeya De Kehn Te Sadkan Te Beh Jaan Ge.. Vaise Tainu Bulekha Zyada aa Apne Barey.. PUNJAB NAAL C.. HAAN .. Te Raha Ge.. Tu v Hatdi Ni Sara Din Mainu Hee Dekhdi Rehni an.. Ah Jawab V Leyna Tere Ton Haley PUNJABI’AN Ne.. MATT Sochi Asi Bhul Gaye https://t.co/FkyJxdWQbV pic.twitter.com/zdmxYXYWH7 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 4, 2021 Mainu Eh SAMJH Ni Aundi ke Enu Kisan’an Ton Ki Prob. aa? Madam Ji Sara PUNJAB HEE KISAN’AN DE NAAL AA.. Tusi Twitter te Bhulekhe Ch Zindagi Jee Rahe Hon.. TERI TAN KOI GAL V NI KAR RIHA.. Akhey “ SADDI NA BULAI MAI LAADEY DI TAEE” OH HISAAB TERA AA.. https://t.co/QTUXjsJj9E — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 4, 2021

