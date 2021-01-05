Sacred Games has earned unprecedented buzz over the years. Season 1 of the Netflix show created a storm amongst the fans with dialogues like ‘Apun hi Bhagwan hai’ and others going viral. Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte and the cast members left us on a cliff-hanger. As for season 2, things weren’t as exciting.

Many expected Season 2 of the Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Ghaywan show to take fans to another high. However, many instead did not find it up to the mark and even left the series mid-way. Now, the leading man, Nawazuddin himself confesses that the intent was not as same as in Season 1.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Perhaps somewhere the intention behind Season 2 was not as sincere as the first time. I admit Sacred Games 2 was a disappointment.”

Not just that, as per Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sacred Games 3 isn’t happening! “Whatever had to be said from the original novel has already been said. There is nothing left in Vikram Chandra’s novel to be put in Season 3,” he revealed.

Well, that’s going to break a million of hearts! There was still hope that Season 3 of the crime thriller would redeem its loyal fan base with its eccentric content. But that seems unlikely now.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, however, also spoke about the fame and recognition he received for playing Ganes Gaitonde. The actor shared, “Sacred Games got the kind of worldwide acclaim that none of us associated with the series had seen before. I remember shooting in Rome for Tannishtha Chatterjee’s film and over there too there were so many people talking to me about Sacred Games. So we all felt it was right to do it again, and we did a second season.”

Let’s just hope some miracle happens and Sacred Games 3 is made!

