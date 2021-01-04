Recently Salman Khan and his family celebrated his 55th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse. Now, an FIR has been filed against his brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Sohail’s son for violating the COVID-19 protocol.

As per Times Now, the FIR has been registered against them under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code under 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act. The complaint has reportedly been filed by a BMC medical officer.

According to the sources close to the channel, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and his son returned from Dubai and were supposed to be quarantined in a hotel but instead they went home thus violating the COVID-19 protocol.

Although no one has spoken on behalf of the Khan family yet about the FIR filed against the trio.

Meanwhile, Guru Randhawa, Suresh Raina and Sussanne Khan were booked by Mumbai police after being raided at a nightclub for violating the COVID-19 protocol.

As per the report in Pune Times, Guru, Sussanne and Indian cricketer Raina were arrested under Section 188 of IPC, Bombay Police Act and Epidemic Disease Act. The tabloid further stated that Randhawa and Raina walked out from jail with bail. As per reports, all the guilty people were booked with notice CrPC 41(a)(1).

The reports also add that the attendees also. Included Badshah alongside Guru Randhawa and others, and sneaked out from the back door just when the raid happened. The official statement from the Mumbai Police read, “offence has been registered u/s 188, 269, 34 IPC and u/s 51 NDMA against 34 persons at Sahar police station after the raid was conducted at 2.50 AM at Dragonfly pub, for keeping establishment open beyond the permissible time limit, not following Covid norms such as social distancing, not wearing a face mask.”

