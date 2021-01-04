Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared a picture on social media, which is all about being confident.

Taapsee posted a picture on social media, where she is seen wearing a grey ensemble paired with round sunglasses and has left her hair open.

“Confidence is not walking into a room thinking you are better than everyone else. It’s walking into a room and not having to compare yourself to anyone else in the first place. #HappySunday,” Taapsee posted the picture.

Taapsee will next be seen in “Rashmi Rocket”, where she plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee’s husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial.

She will also be seen in “Looop Lapeta” and ” Haseen Dillruba”.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu is living every moment of the shoot and preparation for her forthcoming film ‘Rashmi Rocket’. The actress on Sunday shared a still from the shoot on social media where she could be seen running on the tracks wearing athletes’ costume.

“Halfway through the finish mark. From running legs to shake a leg… Roll the music and…… Halo Garbo Karva #RashmiRocket,” Taapsee wrote on her official Instagram account.

Taapsee Pannu recently concluded the Jharkhand shooting schedule for the film and informed about it on social media.

“And it’s a wrap of the Ranchi schedule! Done with the races finally! Hasn’t been a day I haven’t tipped my hat to the real athletes who do this every day of their life for years! I am glad I don’t have to do this for real. #RashmiRocket,” Taapsee Pannu wrote.

The actress also expressed her love for Jharkhand in a tweet where she wrote,” What a wonderful experience to shoot in Ranchi, Jharkhand. My first time in the city and taking back some really good memories and an after taste of ‘Litti Chokha’. Amazing world standard tracks and stadiums.”

Taapsee Pannu’s tweet was acknowledged by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren who responded with the words,” Thank you for your kind words @taapsee ji.@VisitJharkhand and @prdjharkhand are glad to host you and your team. We are strongly focused on the development of sports and welfare of sportspersons in Jharkhand along with the development of tourism in Jharkhand, especially eco-tourism.”

