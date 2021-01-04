If there’s anything that we have learned in 2020 is that OTT is definitely the future. In the past, we have seen Bollywood actors making their OTT debuts and guess who’s making his big debut now? It’s none other than Hrithik Roshan and the series will be produced by his dear friend Preity Zinta for Disney Plus Hotstar.

Hrithik and Preity first worked together in Koi Mil Gaya and have been close friends ever since then.

A source close to SpotboyE confirmed the news of Preity Zinta producing a series for Disney Plus Hotstar India which would be a Hindi remake of John Le Carre novel The Night Manager starring Hrithik Roshan. It will be directed by writer-turned-director Sandeep Modi.

The source added, “Preity thought of her friend Duggu (Hrithik) because he was perfect for the role. She is producing an Indian version of the celebrated John Le Carre novel The Night Manager. The lead requires the character to be complex and multi-layered. Hrithik immediately said yes.”

Isn’t that exciting news? Finally, Hrithik Roshan will also be making his OTT debut with Preity Zinta’s production.

Meanwhile, Hrithik’s Krrish 4 is also making the headlines lately.

All the way till now since Hrithik Roshan wore the iconic mask, the franchise has been about the actor playing a double role that of Rohit Mehra (Koi Mil Gaya) and Krishna aka Krrish. Turns out Rakesh Roshan has found one more character to challenge his film. Hrithik will be seen playing a triple role in the film.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, while Hrithik Roshan will reprise his existing 2 roles in the franchise, the third character will be that of the bad guy. Yes, Hrithik himself will play the antagonist against Krrish. Sounds interesting right? A source close to the development says that Rakesh Roshan is writing the story in such a way that the antagonist is also modelled on the War actor.

What are your thoughts on Krrish actor making his OTT debut? Tell us in the comments below.

